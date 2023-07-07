Russian Airborne assault units seize AFU strongpoints close to Kremennaya

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
▫️ After shelling, AFU positions with cannon and rocket artillery, the paratroopers' assault groups moved forward to capture and hold the AFU positions.
▫️ Showing courage, bravery and military cunning, the paratroopers approached the militants' stronghold from several directions, and, throwing grenades at the observation post, burst into the enemy trenches. The 'winged infantry' moved swiftly forward along the fortification, destroying the enemy who tried to hide in dugouts or escape.
▫️ The AFU did not expect such bold and decisive actions of Russian paratroopers, as a result of which a big amount of AFU servicemen laid down the weapons and surrendered. The Ukrainian servicemen who resisted were neutralised.
Source 🔹 Russian Defence Ministry