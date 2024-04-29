HELLSTORM by Thomas Goodrich, with Pete Papaherakles

Pete Papaherakles meets Thomas Goodrich for the first time, on The Brian Ruhe Show. Here we talk about his book and the movie HELLSTORM, which describe the incredible suffering of the German people at the end of WW II.

Thomas Goodrich

http://thomasgoodrich.com

[email protected]





Join our Meetup and be in our Zoom videos. https://www.meetup.com/preparing-for-alien-contact





All video playlists: https://www.bitchute.com/profile/yRDt6pN0WgUf/ or click on "The Brian Ruhe Show" and scroll down.

Donate: http://www.brianruhe.ca/please-donate/

Bitcoin: 15Ls63J21zzhAPE7ke4P2JhaHyAEhUrJVe

Volunteer your time. Be part of a group. https://www.brianruhe.ca/volunteer/





My website: http://www.brianruhe.ca

https://www.facebook.com/brian.ruhe.353

https://twitter.com/BrianRuhe

https://vk.com/brianruhe





MP3 audios and video at: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/brianruhe

My priorities: http://www.brianruhe.ca/welcome

Flickr: https://www.flickr.com/photos/194226686@N07

https://www.instagram.com/brianaruhe/





My three books are available at Amazon, including

Adolf Hitler and Tibetan Buddhism

https://www.amazon.com/s?k=brian+ruhe&crid=1ZU2U0DOIY0QG&sprefix=%2Caps%2C101&ref=nb_sb_ss_recent_1_0_recent