THE ULTIMATE MESHTASTIC DEVICE 📶 LONG RANGE COMMS
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
207 views • 02/11/2024

⁣Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=knyg6EEiGOo

Plazma

Check out my show (The DataSpike), on Episode #2 I covered LoRaWAN and all you need. You should ALL get it. NOW.

⁣https://odysee.com/@Plazma:9/dataspike_2:3

⁣In DataSpike #2 I discuss new developments in the middle east regarding naval fleets, "repopulation" of Ukraine, Irish invisible needles, campus kvetching,

bad news for Italy, side of effects of the jibber jabber and a quick introduction to LoRa/LoRaWAN MESH communication systems with guest caller @5PY_HUN73R:d.

lora birdhouse relay:

https://hackaday.com/2022/04/09/lora-powered-birdhouses-enable-wireless-networking-when-the-internets-down/

disastor radio:

https://disaster.radio/

Qmesh voice over LoRA

https://hackaday.io/project/161491-qmesh-a-lora-based-voice-mesh-network

Keywords
communicationsplazmameshtasticlorawan5py hun73r
