Del Bigtree at the HighWire
March 15, 2024
With its largest legal loss yet at $2.25B, Bayer is now forced to look at some hard decisions for its tanking future as its Monsanto buyout continues to be the worst corporate takeover decision of the century.
#Bayer #Monsanto #Glyphosate #RoundUp
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v4jfd8f-is-bayer-headed-towards-bankruptcy.html