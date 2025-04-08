BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

JOHN RICH UPDATES PRESIDENT DONALD JOHN TRUMP ⚕ ON THE STATE OF THE COVIDIOCRACY
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
690 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
123 views • 5 months ago

Chief Nerd - 🔥 John Rich Shares the Conversation That Got Trump to Stop Talking About the COVID Vaccine [thumbnail is of John Rich shushing Murse Boy Lindsay Graham 👜 while addressing Trump]


"He goes, why are people booing me at my rallies when I bring up the vaccine? ... I said here's why they're booing you, Mr. President. Because every human being out in that rally, either themselves or they know someone directly, who has been harmed by the vaccine or has even d*ed from it, including me. I said, I got members of my own family who were forced to take it against their will to keep their jobs, and now they've got all kinds of problems."


🎥

@JohnRich


@trythatpodcast1


Source: https://x.com/thechiefnerd/status/1909234456960938333


AltCastTV, RUMBLE & Odysee thumbnail: http://giphy.com/gifs/donald-trump-afQ20DynQH9MQ [the GIF is so dank, you need to see it - preview will be in the static thumbnail...but it's DANKALICIOUS❗]]


COVID19 is YOUR ASSIGNED MACHINE ACCESS CODE 🤔🤭🤫🤯


https://room8guy.substack.com/p/covid19-is-your-assigned-machine


👊💥LANDMARK VACCINE VICTORY SUPPRESSED BY MAINSTREAM MEDIA!!!👊💥


https://gm-no.blogspot.com/2020/05/landmark-vaccine-victory-suppressed-by.html


THE HIDDEN MESSAGE 💉💣 OF STALAG 17 [THIRD TIME'S THE CHARM❗]


https://rumble.com/v6rpudd-the-hidden-message-of-stalag-17-third-times-the-charm.html?e9s=src_v1_upp


Special thanks to Coach Dave LIVE! ⛪🏈

Keywords
john richpresident donald john trumpcovidiocracymulti pronged offensivemurse boy lindsay grahamtrythatpodcast
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy