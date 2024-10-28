People Have STOPPED PAYING THEIR BILLS!.

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Chicago FED just reported a deep concern for the rising delinquencies on all forms of consumer debt, including credit card, delinquencies, auto loan delinquencies, student loan, delinquencies and non payment of rent. This cascading wall of debt is not only hitting consumers but the U.S. economy as a whole as businesses are also reporting a slowdown in hiring and more planned layoffs coming.