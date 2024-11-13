Standing Strong Despite Spiritual Battles - Pastor Jack Hibbs - Freedom Alive® Ep133

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
His mother tried to abort him. But God spared the life of Pastor Jack Hibbs and he has overcome many personal challenges in order to now be used mightily as senior pastor of Calvary Chapel Chino Hills in Southern California. On this episode of Freedom Alive®, Pastor Jack shares his story and his passion to ignite revival in America.
Each week on Freedom Alive®, we will alert you to new government overreaches and update you on existing legal battles. We will tell you about the victories people of faith are winning and how you, too, can fight back and get involved to keep your freedom alive!
