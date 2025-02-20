BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
TV STAR DESTROYED BY VAX POISON INDUCED CANCER
ChestyP
ChestyP
69 followers
1
178 views • 6 months ago

In 2021 he was hospitalized shortly after the injections. Of course, his docs did not attribute his sudden and dramatic decline in health to the poison injections.

###

"Judge Frank Caprio gives an update on his recent hospitalization. #CaughtInProvidence"

July 30, 2021

https://www.facebookDOTcom/watch/?v=971278990384498

###

Aug 12, 2024 #goodnews #news #inspiration

Rhode Island's Judge Frank Caprio, known for his kindness and compassion on the bench, became a viral sensation with his TV show "Caught in Providence." CBS News contributor David Begnaud caught up with Caprio to discuss his memories from his courtroom, his cancer diagnosis, and more. Watch parts one and two of the interview.

https://www.youtubeDOTcom/watch?v=JDFf0K2oDvg

