Above Majestic (Full Movie) The Secret Space Program and more...

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
A provocative look at what it takes to hide a multi-Trillion dollar Secret Space Program from the public and the down to earth day to day implications this has for humanity.
Featuring: David Wilcock, Corey Goode, John Desouza, Niara Isley, Jordan Sather, and more. On September 10th 2001 Secretary of Defense Donald Rumsfeld announced that $2.3 trillion dollars could not be accounted for within Department of Defense expenditures. The very next day the Pentagon’s budget analyst’s office was destroyed in the 9/11 attack. The mystery remains: Where are the missing trillions Above Majestic is a shocking and provocative look at what it would take to hide a multi-trillion-dollar Secret Space Program (a clandestine group of elite military and corporate figureheads charged with reverse-engineering extraterrestrial technology also known as “Majestic 12”) from the public and the implications this would have for humanity. Viewers will be guided through a deep dive into the origins, technologies, history, cover ups, conspiracies, testimony and research that goes beyond and Above Majestic. Featuring some the most prominent and prolific authors, researchers, whistle-blowers and disseminators in the movement for Truth and Full Disclosure. This includes David Wilcock, Corey Goode, John Desouza, William Tompkins, David Adair, Laura Eisenhower, Niara Isley, and Jordan Sather.
🔻👇🏼🔻
🔻
🎥 Watch: THE PRESIDENT AND THE PRESS: ADDRESS BEFORE THE AMERICAN NEWSPAPER PUBLISHERS ASSOC., APRIL 27, 1961
BRIGHTEON: https://www.brighteon.com/f91f11c3-7ca8-44da-8273-470b3bb61959
🔻
🎥 Watch: EVERYTHING'S A RICH MAN'S TRICK. “WAR IS A RACKET” (Smedley D. Butler, (Major General (Ret.), USMC)
RUMBLE: https://rumble.com/v1qh3ej-everythings-a-rich-mans-trick.-war-is-a-racket-smedley-d.-butler-major-gene.html
🔻
🎥 Watch: President John F. Kennedy's MEMORABLE Inaugural Address (1961), Feels Like a Prophecy Today
RUMBLE: https://rumble.com/v1qo3lf-president-john-f.-kennedys-memorable-inaugural-address-1961-feels-like-a-pr.html
🔻
🎥 Watch: Von Braun's Legacy - Dr. Carol Rosin, Corporate Manager at Fairchild Industries in the 1970's on the Military Industrial Complex Extraterrestrials Wars - Disclosure Project Arch. She worked closely with Wernher Von Braun shortly before his death
https://rumble.com/v2bonb8-von-brauns-legacy-dr.carol-rosin-corporate-manager-at-fairchild-industries-.html