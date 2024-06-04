BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Paul Preston Interviews Dr James A Thorp About Vaccines, The Medical Industry & Medical Crimes
TruthSeeker
TruthSeeker
407 views • 11 months ago

Paul Preston interviews Dr James A. Thorp with discussions about the vaccine industry and how that many people have been injured and killed because of vaccines, not just covid19 vaccines but flu vaccines and others. Dr Thorp tells how many have died world wide and it is an excessively high number. They also talk about medications that do help to cure diseases some of which that have been around for centuries. They talk about hospital deaths and the crimes in the medical industry and how corrupt our government is by their going along with the agenda. They talk briefly about Dr Fauci and that he is a mass murderer and needs to be tried with a Nuremburg 2.0 trial.

Link to this video --->  https://bit.ly/dr-thorp-interview


trumpvaccinesfluvaccinationsplannedglobalistsbidenagendapeoplemillionsmedicalpandemicdepopulationinjectionshospitalsdoctordeathskillingcartelsdeadlycriminalfauciinjuriespoisoningmurdering
