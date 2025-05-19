Medical Malpractice Or Cover-Up?

Movie Subplot Twist: Biden’s Shock Diagnosis

* How convenient!

* Biden Inc. lies about everything, always. Their business model is built on hoaxes.

* We haven’t seen the real Joe since at least 2019.

* He is being ‘medically retired’ now that their cover-ups are collapsing and crimes are getting exposed.

* There is no one the left won’t 86. It’s just a matter of method and timing.





Fox News | The Five (19 May 2025)

https://www.foxnews.com/video/6373078877112