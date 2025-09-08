© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
‘We’re in INTENSE war against TERROR on multiple fronts’ — Netanyahu following the shooting at the Jerusalem bus station
Says they’re encircling the villages from which the attackers came
'We're fighting the terror regimes of the Houthis, Iran and Lebanon'
Cynthia... I posted a video this morning of the bus attack. A taxi driver helping his handicapped passenger out of his car nearly got a bullet to his head.