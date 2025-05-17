© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
NYU’s graduation speech, given by Logan Rozos, has enraged donors and the university’s administrators when Rozos called out Israel’s genocide in Gaza and the complicity of the U.S., who’s tax dollars are funding the massacres.
In retaliation, NYU has withheld Rozos’ diploma and is threatening further disciplinary action.
DEI, as it seems, is only acceptable when promoting kosher talking points; stray far enough and a series of unfortunate cohencidences will occur.
Well done kid!
Source @Retards Of TikTok
------------
To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net
The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net