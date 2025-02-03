Selfish Women! Social Media Review

In this episode, I analyze Bitcoin's impact on national economies, particularly El Salvador's bold investment strategy, while reflecting on the dual nature of political power. I shift to the lighter side, exploring relationship dynamics and societal expectations around attractiveness.





The discussion examines Americans' health challenges amid macroeconomic trends, highlighting the need for personal responsibility. We juxtapose public sentiment on Bitcoin with traditional currency and note companies adopting Bitcoin as a reserve asset. Throughout, I advocate for a balanced life rooted in honesty and moral integrity, blending humor with serious insights.





