If you’re wondering whether you’re living in tyranny, ask yourself how many of his political opponents Joe [Bidan] is sending to prison.
Steve Bannon is the latest.
He is the former White House Chief Strategist and Senior Counselor to President Donald Trump — and hosts the War Room podcast.
Tucker Carlson Network On X | 11 June 2024
https://tuckercarlson.com/uncensored-steve-bannon-2
https://twitter.com/TuckerCarlson/status/1800649304236859620