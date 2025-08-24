Jacob vs. Esau: The Final Battle Has Begun

In this special interview, Monte Judah of Lion and Lamb Ministries is joined by Eddie Chumney of Hebrew Heritage Ministries International. Together, they discuss the prophetic significance of today’s events in Israel, the ongoing conflict in Gaza, and the global push for a Palestinian state. From the biblical lens of Jacob vs. Esau, Monte and Eddie explain how these world events reflect the clash of two opposing worldviews—Torah-based faith versus Greco-Roman values. They highlight key prophecies in Ezekiel, Zechariah, and the words of Yeshua, showing how current developments may be preparing the way for the Greater Exodus and the return of Messiah. 📖 Topics Covered: Israel’s military conflicts and God’s protection Prophecies about Jerusalem, Gaza, and the mountains of Israel The battle between nationalism and globalism The biblical contrast between justice and “fairness” The significance of the Temple Mount and a future altar How prophecy points us to Messiah’s coming kingdom This is a vital conversation for all believers seeking to understand the times, stand firm in faith, and prepare for the return of Yeshua.

