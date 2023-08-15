Created Equal in God - Dr. Ben Carson - Freedom Alive® Ep83

He grew up in poverty, struggled in school, and experienced hostility based on his race. On this episode of Liberty Counsel's TV program, Freedom Alive®, Dr. Ben Carson shares how God helped him overcome his obstacles to eventually became one of the world’s greatest neurosurgeons, receive the Presidential Medal of Freedom, and serve as the 17th Secretary of the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.-----

