Created Equal in God - Dr. Ben Carson - Freedom Alive® Ep83
Liberty Counsel
Liberty Counsel
10 views • 08/15/2023

He grew up in poverty, struggled in school, and experienced hostility based on his race. On this episode of Liberty Counsel's TV program, Freedom Alive®, Dr. Ben Carson shares how God helped him overcome his obstacles to eventually became one of the world’s greatest neurosurgeons, receive the Presidential Medal of Freedom, and serve as the 17th Secretary of the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.-----

Each week on Freedom Alive®, we will alert you to new government overreaches and update you on existing legal battles. We will tell you about the victories people of faith are winning and how you, too, can fight back and get involved to keep your freedom alive!

-----

Learn more and get involved at https://lc.org

-----

Originally premiered June 4, 2023, on GoodLife45 - visit https://www.tv45.org

interviewrace relationsdiscriminationracefaithgovernmentben carsonperseverancepovertymat staver
