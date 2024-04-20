COUGH, COUGH... "BULLSH*T"

**IN THE TIME IT TOOK TO MAKE THIS, THEY YOOK DOWN THE VIDEO I WAS GOING TO SHOW YOU. IT WAS A FLYOVER CONSERVATIVE CLIP, THATS NOW GONE

I've been thinking these guys don't really have it the way they say they do with all these new , claimed abilities due to AI. And we really don't know what it is, is the truth. Well, here's an example of them lying about AI's ability. Flat out. Targeting a specific group of believers. Check this out y'all. Wonder what else they DONT actually have? Hit meeeeee! [email protected]

