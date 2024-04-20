COUGH, COUGH... "BULLSH*T"

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
**IN THE TIME IT TOOK TO MAKE THIS, THEY YOOK DOWN THE VIDEO I WAS GOING TO SHOW YOU. IT WAS A FLYOVER CONSERVATIVE CLIP, THATS NOW GONE
I've been thinking these guys don't really have it the way they say they do with all these new , claimed abilities due to AI. And we really don't know what it is, is the truth. Well, here's an example of them lying about AI's ability. Flat out. Targeting a specific group of believers. Check this out y'all. Wonder what else they DONT actually have? Hit meeeeee! [email protected]