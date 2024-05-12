Tucker's Shocking Interview w/ Trudeau's Brother; Pelosi Trounced by Brit In Debate 5/12/24

This Week's World News Report- Kyle Kemper, Justin Trudeau's brother, who, during the pandemic, went in the complete opposite side of Trudeau. Tucker Carlson interviewed him in an eye-opening conversation. Every year, European countries put forth their best singing talent to woo other nations for the top prize in a contest called Eurovision. This year has proven to be the most dramatic, with protests against Isreal, the occult, withcraft, & non-biary nonsense. Europe has proven to be very pleasing to the ancient pagan gods. Nancy Pelosi crossed the pond to join Winston Marshall in a very robust debate: Democracy vs. Populism. She was trounced, and it's a beautiful thing to behold. We've got some Octogenarians who tried to smash and grab the Magna Carta in the name of "Just Stop Oil"; being over 80 won't stop them from trying to stop oil. Tucker Carlson asks Balazs Orban why the Biden administration is so antagonistic to Hungary? Is it because they are a Christian nation? Aurora Borealis: the world was surrounded by a rare light show Friday evening, you may still have a chance to catch it on Sunday! All of that & much more in This Week’s Top World News Stories! Read More:

https://www.resistancechicks.com/tuckers-interview-with-trudeaus-brother/

Join the Funding For BardsNation Ministries In Flemingsburg, KY! Donate Here: https://www.givesendgo.com/flemingsburg





AMAZING body and CBD products!!!

For ALL products: https://organicbodyessentials.com/?ref=RC

Check out Barry Jones Standards Plus History Academy

https://www.standardsplushistoryacademy.com

Resistance Chicks are PROUD to partner with ***www.learn.ITMTrading.com/chicks*** a FULL SERVICE precious metals dealer. Call them today 1-866-950-7776 for a free strategy consultation and tell them the Resistance Chicks sent you!





Resistance Chicks

P.O. Box 107

Milford, OH 45150

E-mail: [email protected]

Web Page www.resistancechicks.com

Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/ResistanceChicks

BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/resistancechicks/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ResistanceChicks

Telegram follow here: https://t.me/ResistanceChicks

Franksocial: https://franksocial.com/u/ResistanceChicks

Truthsocial: https://truthsocial.com/@ResistanceChicks

Clouthub: https://clouthub.com/ResistanceChicks

Resistance Chicks LIVE Fridays On Brighteon.TV 6:00-7:00 PM ET Sundays @5:00 PM ET

Use Promo code: "ResistanceChicks" at TheFoundersBible.com and Windblownmedia.com to save 20%

Shop https://resistancechicks.brighteonstore.com/Resistance-Chicks TODAY and Use PROMO CODE “CHICKS” to save 5%!

Use visit www.MyPillow.com/Resistance and use promo code "RC" to save up to 66%