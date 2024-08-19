BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Our Hope Is Greater Than Their Plans
Pastor Jack Ward
Pastor Jack Ward
9 views • 9 months ago

8/18/2024

2 Thessalonians 2:14-17  Remember Our Hope is Greater Than Their Best Plans

Intro: Bill Gates of Hell and his buddies are preparing for the next big virus crisis.  Bill Gates of hell and his friends was recently at a summit in Rio De Janeiro where a meeting was held about the Monkey Pox and the Bird Flu By the Coalition of Epidemic preparedness innovation.  CEPI.   They discussed preparations  for the next vaccine to be administered 100 days after the outbreak.  The Bird flu summit is coming up in Washington DC as they are preparing for a MASS casualty event.  They plan greater surveillance and greater enforcement this time.   This is only TWO things that they will try in the next couple of years.  The good news is that no matter what they try to do to us and against us….we are safe in the arms of Jesus!  

bibleend-timestomahawklast-dayspastor-jack-wardjack-wardtomahawk-church
