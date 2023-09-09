BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Interview with a Russian Sniper, "Yaryi" - How to Keep Foreign Mercenaries in Fear - Part 1
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
125 views • 09/09/2023

UL exclusive. Interview with sniper "Yaryi". Part 1: How to keep foreign mercenaries in fear

After publishing an interview with Dejan Beric, (posted here) a Serbian sniper fighting on the side of Russia, I received a large number of messages thanking me for the interesting issue and asking for new stories with people defending with weapons in their hands Donbass from Ukrainian Nazis.

And today I present to your attention the first part of an interview with a sniper of the 155th Guards Marine Brigade of the Pacific Fleet with the call sign “Yaryi”. Battles on the most fierce sectors of the front, more than 600 confirmed destroyed targets, trophy weapons - all this and much more, firsthand account.

P.S. I apologize for the blurry background. This was done for the safety of our military personnel.

Keywords
russiaukrainerussianukrainiansmo
