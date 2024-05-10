PRION MAN 💉 BLACK SHABBAT

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
VfB wasn't the only one whom saw #COVIDIOCRACY coming:
I AM PRION MAN
Has he lost his spine?
Bloodstream full of protein spikes
Can he think at all?
Or will he boost again next fall?
Is he man or bot?
Has he one coherent thought?
Not a single care
NPCs aren't self aware
Blood flow half congealed
Makes his own magnetic field
When he travels now
Metal detectors always sound
Nobody warned him
He just waits for a cure
Hoping for refunds
That will never occur
Now the truth is clear
Poor Prion Man was swayed by fear
People like Bill Gates
Kill the plebs they claim to save
Nobody told him
He just trusted their meds
They didn't help him
Now he has his regrets
He's intubated
Tiktok nurses soon forget
Struggling in hospital bed
Prion Man meets his end
Source: https://honkfm.com/2276/