The Stars Shine, so we have Gravitaional Compression, not the 'Greenhouse Effect'

Nikolov and Zeller proved, from a study of the planets and moons of the Solar System, that greenhouse gases have negligible effect on surface temperature. The actual mechanism, gravitational compression, was rejected by the community, which was not prepared to give up its sacred cow, which had proved so lucrative in research funding. The absurdity of rejecting gravitational compression as a process of increasing surface temperature is illustrated by considering the ignition of stars.