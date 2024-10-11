Johnny in VA, BEER, SUNDAY LAW, Edmund Walsh, Herman Goring, Nazis-Catholics-Jews-&-“Lutherans”

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
CTB 2024-10-10 SUNDAY LAW
TOPIC LIST:
* Johnny catches everyone up to him moving.
* Western (not “West”) Virginia is under attack by drug lords.
* What struck Johnny’s new vacation area on the Company’s “birthday”?
* Does Johnny miss Mexylvania? BEER!
* Billy Graham and His Friends
* What is “Humanism”?
* The “Zoomer Historian” on Nazis, Catholics and Jews.
* Kamala Harris ducks out of the Al Smith Dinner.
* Bill Colby and “Mr. White”
* Sunday Law!!!
* Is Walter Veith a Jesuit?
* Is Christian J. Pinto a Freemason?
* Jesuit Edmund Walsh from Nuremberg to Tokyo.
* Herman Goring’s twisted Jewish-Catholic “Lutheran” upbringing.
* Why was Herman Goring over-weight? The answer will surprise you.
* “How Pop Tart ‘Christian’ Sabrina Carpenter brought down the black Freemasonic Mayor of NYC.”
* Both Adolf Hitler and “the Allies” were careful not to destroy Rome...what a surprise.
