Internet Hero Crashes ‘Queer Fat Club’ Zoom Call
The Prisoner
The PrisonerCheckmark Icon
9841 followers
591 views • 12 months ago

“Jo” (he/they) — a glaringly white, heterosexual-looking male, possible future incel domestic terrorist — found his way into the “Queer Fat Club” Zoom call and informed the visibly disoriented moderator that he identifies as a “fat-bodied person.”

His presence was as well-received — by the allegedly loving and tolerant people who claim to believe anyone can construct any identity they desire at any given time — as one would expect.

The problem — well, one of myriad — is that no one in these people’s lives, either online or in-person, ever says any true thing to them, like that having an “fat queer club” is for retarded, narcissistic losers.

No one says these things, even in the most diplomatic terms possible, because anyone that would has been cut out of their lives and/or blocked in Twitter and/or reported to HR.

So it’s left to crafty internet trolls like Jo here to deliver the message in novel and entertaining ways, because people learn best while they’re being entertained.

Source https://www.zerohedge.com/news/2024-04-29/internet-hero-crashes-queer-fat-club-zoom-call

To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/



Keywords
zoom callinternet trollqueer fat club
