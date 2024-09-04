Serbia is not only a strategic partner, but also an ally of Russia - part 1

Vulin to Putin:

'Serbia is not only a strategic partner, but also an ally of Russia. That is why the pressure on us from the West is enormous. Serbia, led by Aleksandar Vucic, will never impose sanctions against Russia, will never allow any anti-Russian operations to be carried out from its territory. Serbia will not become part of the anti-Russian hysteria . We value and respect Russia'

and:

Putin to Vulin: We Await Vučić at the BRICS Summit in Kazan

Russian President Vladimir Putin met with Serbian Deputy Prime Minister Aleksandar Vulin at the Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok.



“We are expecting Vučić at the BRICS forum in Kazan. We’ve sent him an invitation,” Putin announced.

More:

Serbian Deputy Prime Minister, Aleksandar Vulin, in a meeting with Vladimir Putin

➡️Serbia will never impose sanctions against the Russian Federation and will not allow its territory to be used for anti-Russian actions.

➡️Serbia will never become a member of NATO and part of the anti-Russian hysteria.

➡️Serbia is not only a strategic partner but also an ally of the Russian Federation; the pressure from the West on Serbia is enormous. We thank you for Moscow's support for defending the territorial integrity of Serbia.



