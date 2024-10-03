© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This is the video for the single “deadmen tell no tales” by Aaron Armageddon. This song was nominated by the Tennessee singer songwriters association 2x.
A song I wrote about struggling with the l temptations of evil and how we must cling to the old wooden cross and focus on walking in the footsteps of Christ. In 2010 I was a beaten almost to death during a robbery and left for dead. I laid overnight in the intensive care unit not expected to live through the night… I spent the night in extreme anguish alone contemplating my life and how I had been living it outside if Gods commandments and in the morning all my brain trauma and aneurysms (3) had been healed miraculously overnight. I now have a titanium eyesocket but the lord spared my cognition, at the end there’s a quote with Alex Jones that resonated with my situation.