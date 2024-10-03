BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Deadmen tell no tales
AaronArmageddon
AaronArmageddon
2 followers
Follow
2
Download MP3
Share
Report
32 views • 7 months ago

This is the video for the single “deadmen tell no tales” by Aaron Armageddon.  This song was nominated by the Tennessee singer songwriters association 2x.

   A song I wrote about struggling with the l temptations of evil and how we must cling to the old wooden cross and focus on walking in the footsteps of Christ.  In 2010 I was a beaten almost to death during a robbery and left for dead. I laid overnight in the intensive care unit not expected to live through the night… I spent the night in extreme anguish alone contemplating my life and how I had been living it outside if Gods commandments and in the morning all my brain trauma and aneurysms (3) had been healed miraculously overnight.  I now have a titanium eyesocket but the lord spared my cognition, at the end there’s a quote with Alex Jones that resonated with my situation.

Keywords
aaron armageddonarmageddon hourdeadmen
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy