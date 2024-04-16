Society Is PROJECTING Their Mental INSANITY - Dr. Carl Jung

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
What one of the most famous psychologists in the world tells us, may shock you. This is becoming more relevant as people realize how they are divided with one another. In this video, Dr. Carl Jung shares with us insights on how society is projecting and perpetuating their mental insanity and imbalances onto others.
The Liberator 2 News aims to share powerful philosophy and psychology for self-empowerment, true social justice and equality.