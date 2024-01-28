JD Farag - Prophecy Update 20240128 - An Urgent Last Days Warning

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
JD Farag
Jan 28, 2024
Prophecy Update - 2024-01-28
An Urgent Last Days Warning
Pastor JD talks about an urgent warning concerning how false influencers deceiving many Christians is yet another sign pointing to the closeness of the rapture.
Links, Chart, Transcript available at source site.
Source: https://www.jdfarag.org/bible-prophecy?sapurl=LytkNmtjL2xiL21pLytuZm12d3R5P2VtYmVkPXRydWUmcmVjZW50Um91dGU9YXBwLndlYi1hcHAubGlicmFyeS5tZWRpYS1zZXJpZXMmcmVjZW50Um91dGVTbHVnPSUyQjgyeXhwOGY=