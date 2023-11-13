PUTIN Is Rejoicing: ISRAEL's Actions Reconciled IRAN with KSA and Framed All U.S. Military Bases

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The current events in the Middle East can be called with absolute certainty a consequence of the approaching end of the Unipolar world. The old world order is experiencing a process of deep agony and does not want to die. That is the very reason behind all the strategic mistakes that were made by the globalists in Washington, Europe, and Israel. These strategic mistakes of the globalists led to the strengthening of Russia from a military and economic point of view and the unification of the Islamic world around a common enemy.
