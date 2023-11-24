WARNING: COVID 2.0 VIRUS FOR CHILDREN NOW OUT IN BEIJING

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
BILL GATE'S VIRUS NOW OUT, WARNING, LOCKDOWNS COMING SOON!
JUST IN: MYSTERIOUS PNEUMONIA OUTBREAK IN CHINESE SCHOOLS
Hospitals in Beijing and Liaoning face an influx of sick children.
Unusual symptoms include lung inflammation and high fever, distinct from typical respiratory illnesses.
Speculation arises about a potential link to Mycoplasma pneumoniae, or walking pneumonia.
Reports highlight overcrowded hospitals, canceled school classes, and concerns about antibiotic resistance.