It's Time for Police to be REQUIRED BY LAW to carry Liability Insurance!

And it's also time for THE PEOPLE to start prosecuting "government employees" under 18 U.S.C. § 241 (Conspiracy Against Rights) and 18 U.S.C. § 242 (Deprivation of Rights Under Color of Law)





You see... Federal Prosecutors will NEVER file these charges against their blue line, criminal friends! This law is on the books simply to MAKE YOU THINK that Police will be held accountable!





EVERY DAY we see Police violate these Federal Statutes, and EVERY DAY we see Federal Prosecutors who are guilty of "aiding and Abetting" the crime, by refusing to file charges under these statutes (As required by law) against Police!





It's time to STOP allowing "Government" to prosecute "government"

I mean if it's okay for "government" to "investigate themselves" and to "prosecute themselves" then EVERY OTHER AMERICAN should get this same opportunity! Otherwise it's unconstitutional!





You CANNOT treat one group differently under the law than other groups!

This is discriminatory!





The bottom line is that REQUIRING AN ACTIVE LIABILITY INSURANCE POLICY to be eligible to work as a Police Officer would SOLVE 95% of Police misconduct and abuse cases!





And if nothing else.... It would force the CORRECT INDIVIDUAL to pay lawsuit damages! Currently, there is NO COST WHATSOEVER TO POLICE OFFICERS who are found guilty of violating the inalienable rights of Americans!





TAXPAYERS (who had nothing to do with the crime unless they were VICTIMS) pay out for the successful lawsuits! WHERE IS THE JUSTICE IN THAT???





It is time for ALL GOVERNMENT to be held accountable!

Our current "government" is nothing more than a highly organized #Crime ring with a monopoly on force and violence, who abuse Americans at will without repercussions.... This is INTOLERABLE!





May YHWH give us all the discernment we need to tear down this system of slavery we have been born into, and free our brothers and sisters





Hosea 4:6

“My people are destroyed for lack of knowledge: because thou hast rejected knowledge, I will also reject thee, that thou shalt be no priest to me: seeing thou hast forgotten the law of thy God, I will also forget thy children.”





Follow me on these other platforms, in case my channel should disappear!





Rumble Channel: Texas Outlaw - https://rumble.com/c/c-1268692





Brighteon Channel: America at War - https://www.brighteon.com/channels/conservativethinker





BitChute Channel: ConservativeThinker - https://www.bitchute.com/channel/ZXtNxXBJURF4/





Odysee Channel: Outlaw Productions - https://odysee.com/@ConservativeThinkingAmerican:0





UgeTube Channel: Texas Outlaw - https://ugetube.com/@TexasOutlaw503





Bastyon: TexasOutlaw - https://bastyon.com/TexasOutlaw





You can support the channel at: cash-app $TexasOutlaw503

This is as close as I can get to a can by the door ;)