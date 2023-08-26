© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Is The Earth Flat?Right Response Ministries
In Joshua 10:10-14, the sun and moon stand still in the sky. How could this happen if the earth is a sphere? If the earth stopped rotating, wouldn’t everyone fly off the planet?
Pastor Joel discusses how Christians should approach topics when science and scripture appear to disagree.
