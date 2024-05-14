Flyntlok Service Demonstration

This video was created as a demonstration of the Flyntlok Equipment Dealer Management System (DMS) service system for work orders and warranty claims. From scheduling to billing, Flyntlok handles each step. Service gets scheduled through our comprehensive scheduling system (you can also skip this step if you choose). Upon arrival, equipment is checked into Flyntlok which starts the clock on all your dealer service KPIs (Key Performance Indicators). At your choosing and according to how your dealership works, you can then create an estimate. Once approved, work begins with technicians clocking into the work orders, where they can see a full history of the equipment as well as order parts and check availability both in stock and for special order. They can write notes about what they discover and what they fix. They can escalate problems or changes in findings to managers.

