97% of children who died from SIDS, died within 10 days of being vaccinated

"SIDS is sudden infant death syndrome. There are six datasets studies that looked at SIDS when that infant died relative to when they got a vaccine. In one dataset, 97% were in the first ten days after the vaccine. Only 3% were in the subsequent ten days. For the six other studies, a couple of them showed that fifty percent of the deaths happened in the first week."



"But 75 to about 90% of those deaths are happening in the first week after vaccines in all these studies. So, it's real clear. You get a vaccine, your infant dies. We've known this for decades. The countries that have the most infant vaccines have the highest infant mortality. Guess where the US stands? We are number one in infant vaccines. We are number one in industrial countries for infant mortality."



There's a document, 450 page legal document that has tables showing for every single disease for which we have a vaccine, there are more deaths from the vaccine than there are from the disease for which we have that vaccine."



"Now that we've got a handful of studies comparing vaxxed and unvaxxed, we now know without a doubt that things like neurodevelopmental concerns, learning disabilities, ADD, ADHD, autism, we know they're clearly linked to vaccines. The more you vaccinate, the more likely you are to have these problems."



"We know without a doubt that allergies and autoimmunity, eczema, asthma, all those sorts of conditions, the more you vaccinate, the more likely you are to have those conditions. The vaccinated will get more ear infections, more sinus infections, more lung infections. Any kind of infection you look at, the vaccinated get more infections. The more we vaccinate, the sicker our kids are."









