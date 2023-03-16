© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
NWCR's Removing the Liberal Blindfold - 03/15/2023
0 view • 03/16/2023
I have been railing against the left. Yesterday, I talked of the restructuring of political maps here in NM to make sure the left's opponents lose. Today's is another one where the left is using politics in judicial matters to change public opinion and the ways they have done it since the 1970's.
