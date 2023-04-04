BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Bank Failures - All By Design? - FED Reserve Centralizing US Banking System Secret - 'FedNow' - Dangerous For Us!
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
186 views • 04/04/2023

I'm not into Cypto, but this is an excellent video. 

I'm sharing this from, 'Crypto Casey' on YouTube with some of her information. Find her there for the rest.

Hello, fam! Crypto Casey, here 👋 and I'm on a mission to improve people’s lives through crypto education. In this important video, we explore what the US central bank, the Federal Reserve, is potentially trying to orchestrate to execute one of the most heinous power grabs in US history... Let’s jump in!

▬▬▬▬▬ CHAPTERS 💬 (Watch to the end!)

00:00 - Banking Crisis!

01:00 - Bailout by the Taxpayers

02:10 - We are Being Lied to

03:30 - Coordinated Effort to Kill Crypto

04:25 - Fed Goal is More Sinister

05:25 - Banks Sitting on Massive Losses

06:38 - Dangers of CBDCs

08:10 - Importance of Small Banks

09:40 - Dangers of Big Banks

11:05 - Corporate Personhood

11:30 - Fed's Secret Plan 

12:10 - Warning About Scammers!

14:23 - Importance of Bitcoin

