Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
2024 - THE RULES OF THE GAME CHANGE
channel image
REBUILDTHENATION
0 Subscribers
38 views
Published a month ago

The preceding 4 years now shows forth as the "training period" and were necessary, as we move to a unique and brand new year. 2024 presents us with an opportunity as we put the whole program into perspective. The rules of the game change where they become pertinent in claiming this opportunity.

www.rebuildthenation.ca - tab "The Path to Freedom" - documents "God's Spotlight" (Diagram & Details); "17 Levels of Consciousness", etc.

Keywords
freedomlovepeace

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket