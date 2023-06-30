Trump, Truth & the Fight for Our Kids | Free Thinkers Podcast | Ep 69

In this episode of the Free Thinkers podcast, Rusty and Del delve into a range of pressing topics. They begin by discussing the unpopularity of Vice President Kamala Harris, followed by an intriguing analysis of the Trump vs. DeSantis polls, highlighting why national polls may not hold the same significance. Rusty shares a revealing video at a LGBT parade, where participants chant “we’re here, we’re queer and we’re coming for your children” and display satanic imagery. They also explore the concerning impact of this movement on mental health, discussing higher suicide rates and emphasizing spiritual battle between love and lust. They delve into the significance of putting on the full armor of God, drawing inspiration from scripture and encouraging listeners to stand firm in their faith. The podcast further touches upon a powerful anecdote involving a slave auction and the importance of knowing who you are. Rusty concludes with a captivating analogy involving his dogs, emphasizing the significance of following loving guidance and avoiding potential harm. This podcast invites reflection on critical societal issues and offers insights on maintaining faith and standing firm against demonic influences.





