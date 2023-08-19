BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Todd Coconato Radio Show I Level Up: Know Your Identity In Jesus Christ!
Todd Coconato — The Remnant
18 views • 08/19/2023

Level Up: Know Your Identity In Jesus Christ!

Tune in to today's Todd Coconato Show for an anointed exploration of our identity in Jesus Christ, based on the timeless truths found in the Bible. Discover the profound significance of knowing who we are in Christ and how it impacts our daily lives. Join Todd Coconato as he delves into Scripture, unpacking the treasures of God's Word, and empowering you to walk confidently in the identity that God has bestowed upon you. Don't miss this opportunity to deepen your understanding of your identity in Jesus Christ and be inspired to live a life anchored in His love and purpose! This is a game-changer! 

Pastor Todd's website: www.PastorTodd.org

Pastor Todd's new book: www.PastorToddBook.com

Church website: www.RRCNashville.org

To support this ministry: www.ToddCoconato.com/give

biblegodchristjesusidentitytodd coconatoremnant news
