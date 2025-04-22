‼️⚡️"Northern Wind" saves lives: unique footage of the surrender of Ukrainian servicemen

#Krasnoyaruzhskoye_border_area

Immediately after arriving in the Krasnopillia district of Sumy Region, two Ukrainian servicemen contacted our editorial office through a chat bot. (http://t.me/SaveurLive_bot)

After receiving the order to cross the state border, the Ukrainian servicemen dropped their weapons and, under the control of our UAV operator, ran towards the positions of the Russian troops.

The first to arrive was a Ukrainian soldier who could move independently. The evacuation of the wounded enemy who decided to surrender is still ongoing - he had to change his route.

We draw attention not so much to the limp of the enemy assault trooper, but to the importance of informing Russian servicemen about their condition. Concealing information about a previous wound and the inability to move normally could cost the life of the second Ukrainian soldier.

We remind you that up-to-date information on the status of a missing Ukrainian serviceman can also be obtained absolutely free of charge in our chat bot (http://t.me/SaveurLive_bot).



