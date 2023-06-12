Silent War Ep. 6326: Dissent Outlawed, Ukraine Organ Harvests Children, Fires=Arson, Trump Indicted.

💵 Please support our sponsorsOn Sale Now - Sleepy Joe Sleep Aid 15% off

In this episode of The Silent War:

"I Have Been Indicted."

Bombshell FBI Document Alleges $5 Million Bribe Paid To Joe Biden By Burisma Exec.





DC Court Already Ruled in 2012 Case on Trump’s Right to Hold White House Documents – In their Ruling on Bill Clinton’s Right to Hold Secret Tapes in His Sock Drawer.





Satellite Imagery from College of DuPage Meteorology Department Shows Over a Dozen Fires in Quebec Start Up at Almost the Exact Same Time.





Here We Go… NASA Warns of Internet Apocalypse that Will Disable Internet for Months.





Georgia’s WEF Puppet Governor Brian Kemp Rolls Out Digital IDs for All Citizens.





Supreme Court Orders Race-Based Redistricting -Two States Must Now Create New Black Majority (Democrat) Congressional Seats – Clarence Thomas Issues Blistering 50-Page Dissent.





The FDA Pledges To “Stop The Spread” Of Misinformation. (Meaning the truth.)





Military Pilot Whistleblower, "I saw the plane spraying #Chemtrails, so I ran the planes registration. Here's the company who is spraying the UK..."

https://twitter.com/hashtag/Chemtrails





Whistleblower Claims Ukraine is Harvesting Child Organs, Corroborates Russian Military Reports.





Thousands of Dead Fish Mysteriously Show Up On Texas Coast.





FBI Arrests Texas Real Estate Developer and Ken Paxton Donor at Center of Impeachment – Want to Jail Him for Up to 240 Yrs. For Alleged False Reports to Lenders.





US Military Targets Migrants in Marketing Plan – Is Offering Citizenship In Exchange for Service.









