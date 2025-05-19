Inspiration and Differences from Traditional Cloud Infrastructure

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Ever wondered what inspired Aleph’s decentralized cloud? In 2018, the need for a censorship-resistant, blockchain-like cloud for apps like Facebook or Twitter sparked its creation. Unlike traditional clouds, Aleph runs on decentralized nodes, ensuring data stays accessible and private—even with confidential computing for ultra-secure AI workloads!
#DecentralizedCloud #Web3 #BlockchainTech #CensorshipResistant #AlephCloud #Innovation #TechTalk
🎥 Watch the full interview at www.brighteon.com/channels/hrreport