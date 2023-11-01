Ventilators Were a Death Sentence for COVID Patients | Elon Musk & Joe Rogan [clip]

Ventilators Were a Death Sentence COVID Patients: This Was Known Early On, and They Kept Going Anyway

Elon Musk told Joe Rogan, "This [ventilators] is actually what is damaging the lungs, not COVID. It's the treatment. The cure is worse than the disease."

Dr. Mercola calls this the "hospital death trap." On June 7, 2023, he wrote:

Within weeks of the pandemic outbreak, it had become apparent that the standard practice of putting COVID-19 patients on mechanical ventilation was a death sentence.

76.4% of COVID-19 patients (aged 18 to 65) in New York City who were placed on ventilators died. Among patients over age 65 who were vented, the mortality rate was 97.2%.

The recommendation to place COVID patients on mechanical ventilation as a first-line response came from the World Health Organization, which allegedly based its guidance on experiences and recommendations from doctors in China. But venting COVID patients wasn’t recommended because it increased survival. It was to protect healthcare workers by isolating the virus inside the vent machine.