The CCP is constantly creating chaos and problems, disrupting people's lives, and spreading bad news
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
946 followers
0
4 views • 07/31/2023

https://gettr.com/post/p2n22l7341c

07/26/2023 On Winn Tucson China Watch, Ava elaborates on the “Overwhelm the people” of the “Five Laws of Ruling”: The CCP is constantly creating chaos and problems, disrupting people's lives, and spreading bad news. They know that people always see things from different perspectives, so they exploit this divide and further deepen it to divide the people. In the short 74 years of the totalitarian regime of the Communist Party of China, the Chinese people have been the biggest victims and have paid so much price.


07/26/2023 Ava在《温·图森中国观察》节目中阐述中共“驭民五术”的“疲民”：中共不断制造混乱和问题，扰乱人们的生活，并散布坏消息。他们知道人们总是从不同的角度来看问题，所以他们利用这种分歧，并进一步加深分歧来分裂人民。在中共极权短短74年的统治下，中国人民成为了最大受害者，并为此付出了高昂的代价。



Keywords
bioweaponccpmiles guotaiwanartemisinincovid19gnewscovidivermectinccpvirusnew federal state of chinabgynfscwhisleblowergmusicgettrhcoinhimalaya exchangehpayvaccine disastergfashionfreemilesguo13579
