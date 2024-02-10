American Center for Law and Justice | SHOCKING UPDATE: Special Counsel Decision on Joe Biden Classified Documents Case.

Special Counsel Robert Hur announced that President Biden won’t face prosecution for the classified documents probe due to his age and “poor memory.” On the other hand, President Trump’s classified documents trial is still pending.





Is there a two-tier system of justice for President Biden?





First of all, this is a very sobering and serious matter affecting the Commander-in-Chief of our military.





Hur’s report is very troubling and calls into question the President’s capability of leading the country based on being “an elderly man with a poor memory.” This puts the United States in a vulnerable position on the world stage.





The Special Counsel didn’t believe the President was capable of displaying a “mental state of willfulness” to have illegally stored classified documents.

Because of this, the probe will be dropped (another factor is that a sitting President cannot be prosecuted for a crime).





President Biden, however, didn’t do himself any favors with the combative nature in which he came out and did a press conference last night.





This all now raises questions regarding whether the 25th Amendment could be used to remove the President from office before his current term is complete.