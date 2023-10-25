CIA Al-Qaeda DHS ISIS terrorist agency Satanist elites is funding both Hamas & Israel to kill humans

*** Intelligence news update from the Human Homo-Sapiens Race Survival Resistance (HRSR) headquarters and Republic Rebel Alliance battlefront (October 2023). Satan Lucifer's Pleiadian fallen angel Aryan race incarnate avatar Nazi 5th Reich elites and Draco reptilian chimera fake alien incarnate avatar black nobility families' CIA Al-Qaeda DHS ISIS terrorist agency is arming and funding both Hamas & Israel & Iran & ISIS & Hezbollah’s reptilian hybrid "Genesis 3:15 seed of the serpent" Satanist elites to exterminate humans with war to start their NWO. Satan Lucifer and his Shambhala “fake ascended masters” “fake higher-evolved fake spiritually-more-mature fake aliens” vampire devils and Draco reptilian chimera fake alien incarnate avatar “Genesis 3:15 seed of the serpent” black nobility families and reptilian hybrid pedophile cannibal Satanist earth’s hidden matriarchal rulers Pedogate Pizzagate “White House Pizza Night” LGBTPB (lesbian gay bisexual transvestite pedophile bestiality) orgy child sex magick spirit cooking ritual “gay mafia elite” “lesbian sisterhood coven witch feminist” “useless eaters” “causers of all evil” “Adamu specie” demon spirits, who are torturing & lesbian raping (pegging) & satanic sacrificing & eating 12 million children every year and throwing their leftover human meat & bone ashes into the supermarket groceries & church food & fast food, call Generation Z as “Z” because they consider them the over 10 years old last generation of human specie people, and they call Generation Alpha as “Alpha” because they consider these 1 to 10 year old pre-puberty people as the new COVID vaccine passport “Mark of the Beast” Borg cyborg “child sex slave” “human meat livestock food” “laboratory biochemical weapon experiment test subject” “DNA organ harvesting products” “Mars planet mining slaves” “cyborg super soldier hybrid” specie. Their “Bible verses redefining, women’s head coverings rebelling, fallen angel head controlled” “Satan Lucifer’s post-1960s cross-dress-project men’s pants wearing” fake Christians and Satan Lucifer’s “ordained & allowed & trained & non-assassination-attempts-receiving” fake unbiblical job position pastors cover this up and hide this from their church donators and 6 billion humans, because they are afraid of assassination attempts and ridicule from church donators as lunatic heretic idiotic narcotic maniacs. Even worse are the dummies, who bring upon their own heads greater judgment by insulting God and trying to appease both Satan Lucifer and God by modifying & diluting & sterilizing & picking & choosing & editing the truth to make it safe for themselves from assassination attempts and ridicule from church donators and CIA microwave oven weapon cooking alive from next door homes & hotel rooms. They are fake “Bible’s watchmen on the wall” and cowardly traitors. Do not associate with these disgusting Western feminist nations’ “naked women’s heads, men’s pants cross-dressers, illegal tithe income tax extortionist” fake Christians and fake pastors, who have a form of Christianity but they deny its God of righteousness and holiness and honor and faith and duty and self-sacrificial love of Jesus, and who desecrate his holy name. They have sold their souls to the devil, or they bow down to him to beg for mercy by modifying & picking & choosing the truths to share, in order to avoid getting shot in the head or eaten alive by the reptilian hybrid Satanist elites or used as biochemical weapon experiment specimens in their underground bases, and to avoid getting ridiculed as lunatic heretic idiotic narcotic maniacs by their church donators, just like they ridiculed Jesus as a crazy demon-possessed heretic.





Photos at: https://mewe.com/i/chapihezver

Photos at: https://gab.com/humanracesurvivalresistance

Photos at: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047





See full article at:

https://humanracesurvivalresistance.wordpress.com/

https://mewe.com/i/chapihezver





Tags:





#Jesus #Christ #Christian #BibleProphecy #JesusChrist #love #crypto #fashion #style #nature #amazing #follow #Illuminati #NWO #goal #motivation #design #inspiration #warning #healthy #family #life #lifestyle #democrat #republican #party #liberal #conservative #happy #beautiful #cute #baby #girl #boy #Pedogate #Pizzagate #pedophile #childtrafficking #humantrafficking #terrorism #nature #travel #friends #GMO #food #yummy #chemtrail #foodie #foodporn #fitness #medicare #medicaid #technology #science #secretspaceprogram #funny #lol #giveaway #crowdfunding #contest #competition #survival #photography #survival #armageddon #DonaldTrump #MAGA #QAnon #WWG1WGA #Coronavirus #COVID19 #5G #vaccine