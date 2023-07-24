Mike Pence Dictionary Definition - Donald Trump is Stupid

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Chumps veep said this about American cities... Mike Pence is the
dictionary definition of "dips**t". One of Chumps first decisions was
picking this dips**t to be veep. This dips**t was also the covid czar
and here is the dips**t covid czar acting like he is getting a shot.
Chump chose this dips**t for veep because Donald Chump is Stupid!
https://open.substack.com/pub/realfreenews/p/donald-trump-is-stupid?r=1ekiak&utm_campaign=post&utm_medium=web
