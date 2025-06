'CITIZEN RIOTS AROUND THE WORLD NOW!

THE WORLD IS NOW IN REBELLION THANKS TO THE SATANIC ELITE. FROM THE LOOKS OF THINGS AMERICA COULD BE NEXT AT ANY MOMENT. MILLIONS OF ILLEGALS ARE PACKED INTO MAJOR AMERICAN CITIES. HOMELESS CITIZENS ARE BEING KICKED OUT OF SHELTERS AND THE ILLEGALS HAVE TAKEN POSSESSION. IT WON'T BE LONG BEFORE VETERANS IN AMERICA ARE SHOVED TO THE BACK OF THE LINE AND ILLEGALS TAKING THEIR PLACES. THANK GOD WE STILL HAVE WEAPONS HERE. BLOOS WILL FLOW IN THE STREETS OF AMERICA ANY DAY NOW. SADLY, AMERICANS ARE WORSHIPPING ENTERTAINMENT AND HAVE NO IDEA WHAT'S COMING. THE INSTANT THEY GET BLIND SIDED IT WILL BE THEIR DEMISE. YOU BETTER HEED THESE WARNINGS BECAUSE YOU WON'T GET A SECOND CHANCE AT SURVIVAL...THE HYPOCRITE MEGA PREACHERS FAILED US SO NOW WE HAVE TO FEND FOR OURSELVES...THE END OF AMERICA AS WE KNOW IT HAS ARRIVED...WAKEUP! A VEIL OF DELUSION HAS BEEN CAST OVER AMERICA AND THEY WILL NOT WAKEUP DAH!