Steve Witkoff & Kirill Dmitriev were seen walking together through Moscow’s Zaryadye Park

Steve Witkoff and Kirill Dmitriev — head of the Russian Direct Investment Fund and special representative of the Russian president for economic cooperation — were seen walking together through Moscow’s Zaryadye Park.

Adding:

The Trump administration is considering additional sanctions against the Russian "shadow fleet" if Russia does not agree to a ceasefire in Ukraine by Friday, reports the FT.

At the start of his second term, Trump did not impose sanctions on the "shadow fleet." At the time he took office, the Biden administration's sanctions list included 213 vessels.

Sources tell the publication that additional sanctions were seen as a "simple first step to make Russia bear costs." Another source close to the Trump administration said a range of options is being considered, including sanctions against the fleet.

It is expected that further US sanctions will support recent EU steps in this direction, which last month imposed sanctions on more than 100 vessels, bringing their total number to 415.

Adding:

US President Donald Trump will make a statement today from the Oval Office of the White House. The topic of his speech is unknown.

According to the schedule on the American administration's website, Mr. Trump's statement is scheduled for 4:30 PM local time (11:30 PM Moscow time).

Today, US President's special envoy Steve Whitkoff arrived in Moscow. This is his fifth visit to Russia in 2025.